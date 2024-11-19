Northeast Kingdom poet-artist Toussaint St. Negritude

Artist, poet, musician and hatmaker Toussaint St. Negritude lives in the Northeast Kingdom. His first collection of poetry, Mountain Spells, is now available from Rootstock Publishing. He discusses his creative process, the beauty of mountains, and what it means to be a Black queer poet in Vermont.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.