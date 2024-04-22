A story from Rumble Strip and celebrating National Poetry Month

What is it like to be transgender in our region? The answer depends so much on the individual and the community they’re from. Today on the show, we'll share a recent episode of the podcast Rumble Strip about a trans Vermonter named Kasey. This episode is Kasey’s story of figuring it out.

Plus, in honor of National Poetry Month, poets Holly Painter and Beck Anson share poems about gender transition and identity.

Broadcast live on Monday, April 22, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.