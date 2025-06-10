Stories of childlessness, by choice or by chance

The birthrate in the United States is on the decline, and of all 50 states, Vermont’s fertility rate is the lowest. We'll listen to a recent episode of Vermont Public's podcast Brave Little State where reporter Nina Keck looks into a listener’s question about childlessness.

Then, we'll be joined by sociology professor Amy Blackstone of the University of Maine, who researches why some people opt out of parenting. Her book is Childfree by Choice.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

