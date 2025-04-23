Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Media
Vermont Edition

Poet Alexandria Hall harnesses the sounds of Vermont in her work

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Daniela Fierro
Published April 23, 2025 at 2:27 PM EDT
Alexandria Hall
/
Photo by Benjamin Stein

Vergennes native Alexandria Hall is based in Los Angeles, but a lot of Vermont's essence is found in her work. Her poems reflect the daily life and language of rural Vermont.

Hall is a Ph.D. candidate in literature and creative writing at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles. Her debut collection "Field Music" was published in 2020. She also hosts the podcast called "You Shouldn't Let Poets Lie to You."

Earlier segments in this episode of Vermont Edition covered a new musical at Northern Stage that tells the story of eight farmers from sunrise to sunset. It’s based on three years worth of interviews with farmers from our region, and its world premiere is next month.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Local NewsArts & Culture
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Daniela Fierro
Daniela Fierro is a news producer for Vermont Edition. Email Daniela.
