Poet Alexandria Hall harnesses the sounds of Vermont in her work

Vergennes native Alexandria Hall is based in Los Angeles, but a lot of Vermont's essence is found in her work. Her poems reflect the daily life and language of rural Vermont.

Hall is a Ph.D. candidate in literature and creative writing at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles. Her debut collection "Field Music" was published in 2020. She also hosts the podcast called "You Shouldn't Let Poets Lie to You."

Earlier segments in this episode of Vermont Edition covered a new musical at Northern Stage that tells the story of eight farmers from sunrise to sunset. It’s based on three years worth of interviews with farmers from our region, and its world premiere is next month.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

