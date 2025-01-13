Is early childhood education getting easier to access in Vermont?

To fund significant investments in early childhood education, Vermont implemented a 0.44% payroll tax in July 2023. We check in on the progress of this initiative and explore what has — and hasn't — changed in the early childhood landscape.

Elliot Haspel, a senior fellow at Capita and a nationally recognized child and family policy expert, explains how Vermont is leading the way in investing in early childhood education. He also offers a broader perspective on how the state’s approach compares to other states.

We also hear from Democratic state Sen. Ruth Hardy, who represents Addison County and helped establish Vermont's Act 76, and Department of Children and Families Deputy Commissioner Janet McLaughlin, who is overseeing the law's implementation.

Plus: The Vermont School Boards Association is encouraging Vermonters to join their local school boards. Flor Diaz Smith, president of the association and board chair of the Washington Central School District, discusses the importance of school boards and the local need for new members.

Broadcast live on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

