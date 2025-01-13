Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2025 Vermont Public

Media
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Is early childhood education getting easier to access in Vermont?

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Daniela Fierro
Published January 13, 2025 at 2:04 PM EST

To fund significant investments in early childhood education, Vermont implemented a 0.44% payroll tax in July 2023. We check in on the progress of this initiative and explore what has — and hasn't — changed in the early childhood landscape.

Elliot Haspel, a senior fellow at Capita and a nationally recognized child and family policy expert, explains how Vermont is leading the way in investing in early childhood education. He also offers a broader perspective on how the state’s approach compares to other states.

We also hear from Democratic state Sen. Ruth Hardy, who represents Addison County and helped establish Vermont's Act 76, and Department of Children and Families Deputy Commissioner Janet McLaughlin, who is overseeing the law's implementation.

Plus: The Vermont School Boards Association is encouraging Vermonters to join their local school boards. Flor Diaz Smith, president of the association and board chair of the Washington Central School District, discusses the importance of school boards and the local need for new members.

Broadcast live on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Daniela Fierro
