Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How does Vermont pay for schools? A video explainer and glossary of terms

Vermont Public | By Lola Duffort,
Bob KinzelKyle AmbuskMike DunnKaylee MumfordBrian Stevenson
Published October 22, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT

The cost of Vermont’s education system is top of mind this election season after a spike in property taxes and a string of budget failures in the spring. But our education funding system is also notoriously complicated.

Vermont Public education reporter Lola Duffort breaks down how it all works in the video above.

Here's a glossary of terms you might hear in Vermont related to school budgets and education finance:

The yield bill: The annual property tax legislation that lawmakers pass to pay for school spending that’s been approved by local voters (usually at town meeting) that year.

The homestead tax: The tax that’s applied to your primary home and surrounding land.

The non-homestead tax: The tax that’s applied to all other types of property — including second homes, commercial facilities and rental buildings.

The education fund: The statewide pot of money that’s used to pay for schools. It is separate from Vermont’s general fund (although the general fund is occasionally used to supplement it) and represents about a fourth of all state spending. Homestead and non-homestead taxes provide about two-thirds of the education fund’s revenues. The rest mostly comes from consumption taxes — most notably the sales tax — but lottery profits and Medicaid funds also contribute.

The CLA, or the common level of appraisal: Municipalities in Vermont all appraise their properties independently, and on different timelines. That’s a problem if you have a statewide tax — people with outdated appraisals could pay more (or less) than their fair share. The CLA is the tax department’s analysis of how over- or under-valued properties are in every town in Vermont. It’s used to adjust homestead and non-homestead tax rates, so that the final tax rate applied in every town better reflects current market value.

The difference between tax rates before and after the CLA is applied can be jarring. Updates which will be in effect in 2025 aim to bake in some of this adjustment earlier in the tax-setting process, so that schools and taxpayers are less surprised when final rates come out. This change is partly a response to the common misconception that the CLA is responsible for tax bills going up.

LTWADM, or long term weighted average daily membership: The state’s adjusted count of how many students there are in a school district. This is what is used to calculate per-pupil spending. Homestead tax rates are pegged to how much a district is spending per-pupil, but because some kids are expected to be more expensive to educate, certain students are weighted differently in the state’s formula.

Education spending: A technical term for all the spending in a district’s budget that counts toward spending per-pupil — and that therefore impacts tax rates. Not all spending in a school’s budget is counted in this number. Federal grants, for example, aren’t included.

Act 60: The landmark property tax reform law passed in 1997 that decoupled a school district’s tax rate from local property wealth. It followed the Vermont Supreme Court’s Brigham decision earlier that same year, which found the prior system to be unconstitutional.

The Dec. 1 letter: A document the Vermont Tax Department publishes each year that forecasts property tax rates based on preliminary information about proposed school budgets. School spending decisions are made locally in Vermont, but our funding system means that local decisions affect taxpayers statewide. This letter helps school boards understand the aggregate impact of their proposed spending while budgets are still in development.

Further reading from trusted sources:

Mike Dunn, Brian Stevenson, Kyle Ambusk and Kaylee Mumford created the video in this piece.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.

_
Tags
Local News EducationTaxesGovernment & PoliticsLocal NewsAmerica Amplified
Lola Duffort
Lola is Vermont Public's education and youth reporter, covering schools, child care, the child protection system and anything that matters to kids and families. She's previously reported in Vermont, New Hampshire, Florida (where she grew up) and Canada (where she went to college).
See stories by Lola Duffort
Bob Kinzel
Bob Kinzel has been covering the Vermont Statehouse since 1981 — longer than any continuously serving member of the Legislature. With his wealth of institutional knowledge, he answers your questions on our series, "Ask Bob."
See stories by Bob Kinzel
Kyle Ambusk
See stories by Kyle Ambusk
Mike Dunn
As a Producer, Mike helps cultivate and develop stories from and about our community for visual presentation. His 20 years of technical experience as a Director and Editor enables him to help deliver our content across multiple platforms to connect our stories to as many folks as possible.
See stories by Mike Dunn
Kaylee Mumford
See stories by Kaylee Mumford
Brian Stevenson
See stories by Brian Stevenson
Latest Stories