Vermont Edition: Live from the Statehouse!

Lawmakers across our region are reconvening in Montpelier for the first day of the 2025 legislative session. Broadcasting live from the Cedar Creek room, Vermont Edition takes listeners inside the golden dome for the first day excitement.

Sen. Phil Baruth, Democrat-Progressive of Chittenden-Central, was just reelected Senate president pro tempore and joins us fresh off the vote to fill us in on his to priorities. Sen. Pat Brennan will share his thoughts on filling the seat of the late Dick Sears. House Minority Leader Republican Rep. Patty McCoy gives us her take on the future of the clean heat standard. Democrat Sen. Ginny Lyons will talk housing, health and childcare, and Progressive Caucus leader, Katie Logan, tells us the role her party will play this session. Plus, a conversation between one of the longest serving lawmakers — Rep. Alice Emmons, elected in 1983 — and the youngest member of the Legislature, Rep. Lucy Boyden.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

