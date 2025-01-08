Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Media
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Vermont Edition: Live from the Statehouse!

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Daniela FierroJon EhrensAndrea Laurion
Published January 8, 2025 at 2:58 PM EST

Lawmakers across our region are reconvening in Montpelier for the first day of the 2025 legislative session. Broadcasting live from the Cedar Creek room, Vermont Edition takes listeners inside the golden dome for the first day excitement.

Sen. Phil Baruth, Democrat-Progressive of Chittenden-Central, was just reelected Senate president pro tempore and joins us fresh off the vote to fill us in on his to priorities. Sen. Pat Brennan will share his thoughts on filling the seat of the late Dick Sears. House Minority Leader Republican Rep. Patty McCoy gives us her take on the future of the clean heat standard. Democrat Sen. Ginny Lyons will talk housing, health and childcare, and Progressive Caucus leader, Katie Logan, tells us the role her party will play this session. Plus, a conversation between one of the longest serving lawmakers — Rep. Alice Emmons, elected in 1983 — and the youngest member of the Legislature, Rep. Lucy Boyden.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

