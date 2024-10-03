Vermont's rocky history, from marble to granite

From the quarries of Barre to the crystals of Belvidere Mountain in Lowell and Eden, rocks and minerals play a significant role in Vermont's history and culture. The Vermont Rocks! exhibit at the Bennington Museum, up now through Nov. 10, dives into the state's geologic past.

Jamie Franklin, curator of the Bennington Musuem, and Ken Carlsen, a geologist and educator from Bennington, discuss the exhibit and the state's subterranean wonders. Carlsen will give a special presentation on the Belvidere Mountain quarries on Oct. 5th at the museum.

