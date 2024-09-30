Indigenous communities reflect on residential school trauma

Thousands of Indigenous children were taken from their homes and sent to government-funded schools in the 1800s and 1900s. The schools' goal was to strip the children of their Indigenous language and cultural ties. Abuse and neglect in these schools was rampant. Many children died.

September 30th marks National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, a day to learn about and reflect on the multigenerational effects of the Indian residential school system in Canada and the U.S.

Beverly Little Thunder of Huntington, a member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe in North Dakota, and her daughter, Lushanya Echeverria, know this trauma intimately. Several generations of their family have firsthand experience with boarding schools. Councilor Jacques Watso, an elected member of the Abenaki Council of Odanak, discusses Odanak’s participation in Canada's truth and reconciliation process.

Broadcast live on Monday, September 30, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

