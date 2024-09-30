Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont Edition

Indigenous communities reflect on residential school trauma

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Andrea Laurion
Published September 30, 2024 at 3:24 PM EDT

Thousands of Indigenous children were taken from their homes and sent to government-funded schools in the 1800s and 1900s. The schools' goal was to strip the children of their Indigenous language and cultural ties. Abuse and neglect in these schools was rampant. Many children died.

September 30th marks National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, a day to learn about and reflect on the multigenerational effects of the Indian residential school system in Canada and the U.S.

Beverly Little Thunder of Huntington, a member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe in North Dakota, and her daughter, Lushanya Echeverria, know this trauma intimately. Several generations of their family have firsthand experience with boarding schools. Councilor Jacques Watso, an elected member of the Abenaki Council of Odanak, discusses Odanak’s participation in Canada's truth and reconciliation process.

Broadcast live on Monday, September 30, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
