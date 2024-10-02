AI theater, a cannabis podcast and a Sasquatch festival

A new play on a Vermont stage has a sibling relationship at its center. What’s different about these two sisters? One is human, and the other is AI.

Aileen Wen McGroddy is the New York-based director of "Sisters" at Northern Stage in White River Junction. She explains how Northern Stage has collaborated with Dartmouth’s Computational Science department to bring theater and artificial intelligence together.

Kris Brown hosts the podcast "Cannasations" from him Jeffersonville recording studio, where he interviews Vermont marijuana growers and sellers. He shares an update on Vermont’s recreational marijuana marketplace, two years in.

Plus: Vermont Edition producer Andrea Laurion visits a Sasquatch festival in Whitehall, New York.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

