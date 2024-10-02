Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Media
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

AI theater, a cannabis podcast and a Sasquatch festival

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Jon EhrensAndrea Laurion
Published October 2, 2024 at 4:18 PM EDT

A new play on a Vermont stage has a sibling relationship at its center. What’s different about these two sisters? One is human, and the other is AI.

Aileen Wen McGroddy is the New York-based director of "Sisters" at Northern Stage in White River Junction. She explains how Northern Stage has collaborated with Dartmouth’s Computational Science department to bring theater and artificial intelligence together.

Kris Brown hosts the podcast "Cannasations" from him Jeffersonville recording studio, where he interviews Vermont marijuana growers and sellers. He shares an update on Vermont’s recreational marijuana marketplace, two years in.

Plus: Vermont Edition producer Andrea Laurion visits a Sasquatch festival in Whitehall, New York.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Tags
Vermont Edition Local NewsVermont EditionCannabisTheaterArts & Culture
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Jon Ehrens
See stories by Jon Ehrens
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
See stories by Andrea Laurion