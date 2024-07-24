Vermonters prepare for the Olympics and Paralympics

Our region might be best known for its winter sports, but Vermonters are already making their mark at the Olympics in Paris. The games kick off on July 26, and the Paralympics begin in August.

Rutland sports writer Peggy Shinn is in Paris covering the Olympics for TeamUSA.org. We also talk with Kelly Brush Davisson on supporting athletes with spinal cord injuries through the Vermont-based Kelly Brush Foundation, and Eric Newby of Nashville, Il., the co-captain of the US Paralympic Wheelchair Rugby Team and a Kelly Brush Foundation-sponsored athlete.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, July 23, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.