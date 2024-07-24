Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Media
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Vermonters prepare for the Olympics and Paralympics

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Eric Ford
Published July 24, 2024 at 3:56 PM EDT

Our region might be best known for its winter sports, but Vermonters are already making their mark at the Olympics in Paris. The games kick off on July 26, and the Paralympics begin in August.

Rutland sports writer Peggy Shinn is in Paris covering the Olympics for TeamUSA.org. We also talk with Kelly Brush Davisson on supporting athletes with spinal cord injuries through the Vermont-based Kelly Brush Foundation, and Eric Newby of Nashville, Il., the co-captain of the US Paralympic Wheelchair Rugby Team and a Kelly Brush Foundation-sponsored athlete.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, July 23, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Tags
Vermont Edition Vermont EditionLocal NewsSportsAdaptive SportsOlympics
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Eric Ford
As Director of Content Partnership, Eric works with individuals and organizations to make connections leading to more Vermont stories. As Producer of the Made Here series, Eric partners with filmmakers from New England and Quebec to broadcast and stream local films. Find more info here: https://www.vermontpublic.org/show/made-here
See stories by Eric Ford