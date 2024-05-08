Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont Edition

Vermonter Billy Bender will row for Team USA in the Paris Olympics

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Daniela FierroAndrea Laurion
Published May 8, 2024 at 3:54 PM EDT

During the upcoming 2024 summer Olympics in Paris, many locals in our region will be cheering on 22-year-old Billy Bender of Norwich and Dartmouth College student. Bender qualified for Team USA for the men’s pair boat class in April.

He joined Vermont Edition to discuss his love of rowing, the training regimen helped him advance, being the youngest man on the U.S. team, and the squad who will be traveling to Paris with him to cheer him on.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Daniela Fierro
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
