Vermonter Billy Bender will row for Team USA in the Paris Olympics

During the upcoming 2024 summer Olympics in Paris, many locals in our region will be cheering on 22-year-old Billy Bender of Norwich and Dartmouth College student. Bender qualified for Team USA for the men’s pair boat class in April.

He joined Vermont Edition to discuss his love of rowing, the training regimen helped him advance, being the youngest man on the U.S. team, and the squad who will be traveling to Paris with him to cheer him on.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

