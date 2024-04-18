What's up with the Vermont wave? Take a trip with Brave Little State and find out

If you drive down Vermont roads, you've mostly likely encountered drivers on the opposite side of a one-lane road offering a quick wave — or maybe you’re the one doing the wave.

The so-called Vermont wave caught the eye of Brave Little State question-asker Mica Tucker. Vermont Public senior reporter Nina Keck found the answers and joined Vermont Edition to discuss what she learned.

Broadcast live on Thursday, April 18, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.