Mentorship program helps Randolph high school grads transition to college

Counselors and teachers at Randolph Union High School in Orange County are trying to sort through a complicated question: how can they support their graduating seniors transition to college?

Between 45 and 50 percent of Randolph Union High School graduates go on to 2- or 4-year post-secondary programs. Some of them struggle with the transition, including some students who are low-income, have disabilities, are learning English or are first-generation college students.

Randolph Union High School's student services director and counselor Kara Merrill discusses the mentorship pilot program she launched last year. Two other mentors joined the conversation: Mary Sell, the multilingual learners specialist for Orange Southwest School District and Two Rivers Supervisory Union Mary Sell, and Heidi Schwartz, a special educator for 11th and 12th grades.

Broadcast live on Thursday, April 16, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

