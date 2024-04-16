Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Mentorship program helps Randolph high school grads transition to college

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Daniela Fierro
Published April 16, 2024 at 3:09 PM EDT

Counselors and teachers at Randolph Union High School in Orange County are trying to sort through a complicated question: how can they support their graduating seniors transition to college?

Between 45 and 50 percent of Randolph Union High School graduates go on to 2- or 4-year post-secondary programs. Some of them struggle with the transition, including some students who are low-income, have disabilities, are learning English or are first-generation college students.

Randolph Union High School's student services director and counselor Kara Merrill discusses the mentorship pilot program she launched last year. Two other mentors joined the conversation: Mary Sell, the multilingual learners specialist for Orange Southwest School District and Two Rivers Supervisory Union Mary Sell, and Heidi Schwartz, a special educator for 11th and 12th grades.

Broadcast live on Thursday, April 16, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Daniela Fierro
See stories by Daniela Fierro