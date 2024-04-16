Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Media
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Looking to expand your tastebuds this spring? Here's where to start

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Daniela Fierro
Published April 16, 2024 at 4:16 PM EDT

Spring is underway! The sun is out more, there’s spring cleaning, a desire to do new things, and even try new restaurants and bakeries.

If you're looking for new places to try, Melissa Pasanen is the perfect person to ask. Pasanen, food editor at Seven Days, joined Vermont Edition to talk about recent restaurant and shop closures such as Pauline's Café and Cheese & Wine Traders.

Broadcast live on Thursday, April 16, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Tags
Vermont Edition Vermont Edition
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Daniela Fierro
See stories by Daniela Fierro