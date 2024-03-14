Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont Edition

Casella, state respond to recent leachate spill in Coventry stormwater pond

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Daniela Fierro
Published March 14, 2024 at 3:57 PM EDT

Vermont has one landfill in Coventry. It’s where most of the state’s trash ends up, from the food containers and old packaging you toss out at home to all that debris from last summer’s flooding. The landfill is owned by Casella Waste Systems.

In February, there was a spill at the landfill that raised alarms for environmental groups and Coventry locals. It had to do with a pilot project to treat runoff called leachate, full of toxic chemicals called PFAs. Many states are developing plans to remove PFAs, so that they don’t end up in water systems.

Casella's CEO John Casella said the company isn't responsible for the existence of PFAS and is spending millions of dollars to be at the forefront of solving the problem of PFAS in the landfill.

Our guests:

  • John Casella, CEO of Casella Waste Systems
  • Matt Chapman, director of the Waste Management and Prevention Division for the Department of Environmental Conservation, Vermont Agency of Natural Resources

Casella Waste Management is a business sponsor of Vermont Public.

Broadcast live on Thursday, March 14, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Daniela Fierro
See stories by Daniela Fierro