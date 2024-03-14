Casella, state respond to recent leachate spill in Coventry stormwater pond

Vermont has one landfill in Coventry. It’s where most of the state’s trash ends up, from the food containers and old packaging you toss out at home to all that debris from last summer’s flooding. The landfill is owned by Casella Waste Systems.

In February, there was a spill at the landfill that raised alarms for environmental groups and Coventry locals. It had to do with a pilot project to treat runoff called leachate, full of toxic chemicals called PFAs. Many states are developing plans to remove PFAs, so that they don’t end up in water systems.

Casella's CEO John Casella said the company isn't responsible for the existence of PFAS and is spending millions of dollars to be at the forefront of solving the problem of PFAS in the landfill.

Our guests:



John Casella , CEO of Casella Waste Systems

, CEO of Casella Waste Systems Matt Chapman, director of the Waste Management and Prevention Division for the Department of Environmental Conservation, Vermont Agency of Natural Resources

Casella Waste Management is a business sponsor of Vermont Public.

Broadcast live on Thursday, March 14, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.