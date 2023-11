Over the weekend, three college students were shot in Burlington. They’re all 20 years old — two are Palestinian American and one is Palestinian. Vermont Edition talks with reporter Liam Elder-Connors about where we are in the investigation, and what exactly a hate crime designation is.

Broadcast at noon Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

