Shelburne resident pens new children's book on the power of giving

A few years ago, Kristen Vincent started a small business in Shelburne, making wreaths out of local materials. She donates some of her proceeds to another local organization, Hope Beneath the Tree, which buys presents for children of incarcerated people. Vincent has now written a children’s book — also called Hope Beneath the Tree — about the importance of giving to others. She spoke to Vermont Edition about how her experiences teaching her own young children about the importance of volunteering and giving back to others influenced her new book.

Broadcast at noon Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

