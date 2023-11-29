Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Shelburne resident pens new children's book on the power of giving

By Mikaela Lefrak
Published November 29, 2023 at 3:26 PM EST
A white woman stands with a children's book in front of a forest.
Courtesy of Kristen Vincent
Kristen Vincent with her new children's book, which tells the story of two children on a search for the true meaning of giving.

A few years ago, Kristen Vincent started a small business in Shelburne, making wreaths out of local materials. She donates some of her proceeds to another local organization, Hope Beneath the Tree, which buys presents for children of incarcerated people. Vincent has now written a children’s book — also called Hope Beneath the Tree — about the importance of giving to others. She spoke to Vermont Edition about how her experiences teaching her own young children about the importance of volunteering and giving back to others influenced her new book.

