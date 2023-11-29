Vermonter Adam Pearce tapped as Top 10 CNN Hero

In 2009, Vermont snowboarder Kevin Pearce sustained a life-threatening traumatic brain injury right before he was set to compete in the Winter Olympics. He was only 22 when he crashed during a training run in Park City, Utah. In an instant, he went from being a medal favorite in the 2010 Winter Olympics, to relearning how to walk and talk.

By his side the entire way was his brother, Adam Pearce. He and Kevin launched the organization LoveYourBrain in 2014. It offers support and community to people with traumatic brain injuries and their families through yoga, meditation and mindfulness classes.

This year, Adam has been selected as one of 10 CNN Heroes. He’s in the running to win $100,000 dollars. You have up to 10 votes every day and can vote here.

Adam joined Vermont Edition today to discuss the nomination, and what it means to him and the LoveYourBrain organization.

Broadcast at noon Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.