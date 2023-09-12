Big Gay Block Party to bring music, community, and on-site haircuts to Burlington

The Big Gay Block Party is a new music festival coming to Burlington in late September. It bills itself as an event for ‘queer people and those who love us.’ All the musical acts will feature members in the LGBTQIA community.

Event organizer and local musician Abbie Morin shares how the festival is coming together, and the need it fills. They’re also a member of Hammydown, one of the local bands performing at the festival on Sept. 24 at the Wallflower Collective in Burlington. Plus: Joules Garcia, the co-organizer of Burlington Dyke Night, and Rae Murphy of the local punk band, Burly Girlies.

Broadcast at noon Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

