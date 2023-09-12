Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont Edition
Big Gay Block Party to bring music, community, and on-site haircuts to Burlington

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Andrea Laurion
Published September 12, 2023 at 2:37 PM EDT
Burlington's Big Gay Block Party is being billed as 'for the queers and those who love us.' We'll hear more about the music acts and other vendors who will be there.
Burlington's Big Gay Block Party is billed as an event 'for the queers and those who love us.'

The Big Gay Block Party is a new music festival coming to Burlington in late September. It bills itself as an event for ‘queer people and those who love us.’ All the musical acts will feature members in the LGBTQIA community.

Event organizer and local musician Abbie Morin shares how the festival is coming together, and the need it fills. They’re also a member of Hammydown, one of the local bands performing at the festival on Sept. 24 at the Wallflower Collective in Burlington. Plus: Joules Garcia, the co-organizer of Burlington Dyke Night, and Rae Murphy of the local punk band, Burly Girlies.

Broadcast at noon Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
