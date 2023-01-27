Celebrating life beyond racial and gender binaries with Homegoings

Liza Phillip is a biracial queer nonbinary Burlington artist who paints and sings songs on the ukulele as a way to celebrate life beyond traditional racial and gender binaries.

This hour, we'll listen to a recent episode of Homegoings, a special series from Brave Little State that features conversations with artists of color who live in Vermont about Black grief, resilience and music. Follow the series here.

Photo: Liza Phillip, Courtesy/Graphic: Laura Nakasaka/Elodie Reed, Vermont Public / Burlington artist Liza Phillip will be joining other talented folks from the Homegoings series for a live performance on Saturday, February 11, at 7 p.m., at Spruce Peak Arts, in Stowe.

Some of the talented folks from the series are joining forces to take to the stage, Saturday, Feb. 11, at 7 p.m. at Spruce Peak Arts in Stowe for a soulful evening of performance, art and conversation. You can find more information on Homegoings: A Live Performance here.

Broadcast on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at noon.

