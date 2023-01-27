© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Vermont Edition

Celebrating life beyond racial and gender binaries with Homegoings

By Connor Cyrus,
Andrea Laurion
Published January 27, 2023 at 3:31 PM EST
a mural featuring monsters with long tongues and colorful attire surrounding the phrase "We Are Resilient!"
Liza Phillip
/
Vermont Public
Liza Phillip has created art across Vermont, including this mural on the side of Bethel Elementary School in southern Vermont, which they painted with a group of students.

Liza Phillip is a biracial queer nonbinary Burlington artist who paints and sings songs on the ukulele as a way to celebrate life beyond traditional racial and gender binaries.

This hour, we'll listen to a recent episode of Homegoings, a special series from Brave Little State that features conversations with artists of color who live in Vermont about Black grief, resilience and music. Follow the series here.

Homegoings Instagram Liza.png
Photo: Liza Phillip, Courtesy/Graphic: Laura Nakasaka/Elodie Reed, Vermont Public
/
Burlington artist Liza Phillip will be joining other talented folks from the Homegoings series for a live performance on Saturday, February 11, at 7 p.m., at Spruce Peak Arts, in Stowe.

Some of the talented folks from the series are joining forces to take to the stage, Saturday, Feb. 11, at 7 p.m. at Spruce Peak Arts in Stowe for a soulful evening of performance, art and conversation. You can find more information on Homegoings: A Live Performance here.

Broadcast on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at noon.

Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined Vermont Public as host and senior producer in March 2021. He was a morning reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island. A graduate of Lyndon State College (now Northern Vermont University), he started his reporting career as an intern at WPTZ, later working for WAGM in Presque Isle, Maine, and WCAX Channel 3, where he covered a broad range of stories from Vermont’s dairy industry to the nurses’ strikes at UVM Medical Center. He’s passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
See stories by Connor Cyrus
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
See stories by Andrea Laurion