Celebrating life beyond racial and gender binaries with Homegoings
Liza Phillip is a biracial queer nonbinary Burlington artist who paints and sings songs on the ukulele as a way to celebrate life beyond traditional racial and gender binaries.
This hour, we'll listen to a recent episode of Homegoings, a special series from Brave Little State that features conversations with artists of color who live in Vermont about Black grief, resilience and music. Follow the series here.
Some of the talented folks from the series are joining forces to take to the stage, Saturday, Feb. 11, at 7 p.m. at Spruce Peak Arts in Stowe for a soulful evening of performance, art and conversation. You can find more information on Homegoings: A Live Performance here.
Broadcast on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at noon.
