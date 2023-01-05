Homegoings: Artist Liza Phillip on their journey toward Blackness

This is the latest installment of Homegoings, a series from Brave Little State that features conversations with Vermont artists of color. Follow the series here .

Also, we have exciting news! On February 11, some of the artists featured in the series will join forces for a soulful evening of performance, art and conversation. You can find more information about Homegoings: A Live Performance here.

Note: This episode contains strong language.

Our show is produced for the ear. We recommend listening to the audio above if you can! But we also provide a written transcript of the episode here.

Featured artist:

Liza Phillip paints characters they refer to as monsters, which have no gender and represent all people. The goal for their work is to be inclusive of all types of people with a focus on the LGBTQ+ and BIPOC communities. To see more of Liza’s art, check out their website .

Liza Phillip / Courtesy Liza Phillip and members of the community painted a mural featuring genderless monsters and the phrase "We R Growing Together" at the Lakeview Community Garden in Burlington.

Liza Phillip / Courtesy Liza Phillip painted a mural in the bathrooms of the Vermont Comedy Club in Burlington. Phrases such as "growing self-love" fill the walls.

Liza Phillip / Vermont Public Liza Phillip painted this mural at Bethel Elementary School in southern Vermont with a bunch of students.

Credits:

Homegoings is a production of Vermont Public, created by the Brave Little State team: Myra Flynn, Josh Crane, Angela Evancie and Mae Nagusky. Mae Nagusky reported, produced and mixed this episode. Myra Flynn composed the theme music. Other music by Liza Phillip, including the song “Do It Cause It Feels Good.”

Special thanks to Hannah Braun, Dan Cahill and Remi Lemal-Brown.

