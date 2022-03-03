Homegoings: Three Vermont teens on power, history and hope
Naomi Fitzpatrick, Faith Awotho and Don Kiputa speak to Brave Little State about being young and Black in Vermont in 2022, and answer listener questions.
Note: Our show is produced for the ear. We recommend listening to the audio above if you can! But we also provide a written transcript of the episode here.
This is the sixth installment of "Homegoings," a special series from Brave Little State that features conversations about BIPOC art and experience in Vermont. Follow the series here.
Featured artists:
Naomi Fitzpatrick, 14, is from Dorset.
Don Kiputa, 19, is from Winooski.
Faith Awotho, 18, is from Essex.
What is The Listen Up Project?
The Listen Up Project is an original musical based on eight months of interviews, workshops, conversations and listening sessions with more than 800 teens across Vermont. In August 2021, the show toured across the state.
For more information, including how to stream the film version of the show, go to listenupvt.org.
Credits:
If you have recommendations for future interviews in our "Homegoings" series, get in touch with our team by emailing hello@bravelittlestate.org.
"Homegoings" is a production of Vermont Public Radio, created by the Brave Little State team: Josh Crane, Angela Evancie and Myra Flynn, with help from Elodie Reed, Marlon Hyde and Peter Engisch. Myra Flynn produced and mixed this episode, and composed the theme music. Other music by Blue Dot Sessions. Thanks to Bess O'Brien & Kingdom County Productions, and also to our video production team: David Littlefield, Kianna Haskin, Mike Dunn and Kyle Ambusk.
