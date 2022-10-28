Homegoings: Mali Obomsawin on her 'suite for Indigenous resistance'

Tune in to Vermont Public on Friday, Oct. 28th at 7 p.m. to hear this story on the radio.

"I just encourage people not to think of Indigenous people doing modern forms of art or existing in a modern way as a loss, you know? There's no loss in that if we're true to who we are.” Mali Obomsawin

Who is Mali Obomsawin?

Mali Obomsawin is an award-winning songwriter, bassist and composer from the Abenaki First Nation at Odanak. With an expansive background in American roots, jazz, and indie rock, Obomsawin carries several music traditions and adeptly demonstrates the continuum of American musical genres. A Smithsonian Folkways Recordings artist, Mali has received acclaim from NPR, Rolling Stone, and Paste Magazine, and toured internationally with her former band Lula Wiles.

