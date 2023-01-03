February 11 | Homegoings: A Live Performance

Homegoings, a special series from Vermont Public's Brave Little State, features conversations with artists of color who live in Vermont — about Black grief, resilience and art. This February, we’ve invited some of these artists to join forces for an incredible evening of art and conversation: Homegoings: A Live Performance, on stage at Spruce Peak Arts in Stowe. Hosted by Myra Flynn.

Saturday, Feb. 11 at 7PM

Spruce Peak Arts or via Livestream

Click here to reserve in person or livestream tickets.

Featuring:

Ferene Paris Meyer, a Haitian-American storyteller based in Burlington and the Founding CEO of All Heart Inspirations.

Rajnii Eddins, a spoken word poet/emcee and teaching artist. His latest books of poetry are In The Coded Language Of This Mortal Tongue and Their Names are Mine.

DonnCherie, a Burlington-based, soul-folk singer-songwriter whose first love was the blues. She's a model, a dancer, and a practicing witch. She's also a bookkeeper for artists of color in Vermont. She says as a Black artist in this state, your only job is to show up as yourself.

Senayit Tomlinson, a singer/songwriter who produces music that is infectious, groove-based, alternative, free-form rock and soul with soaring vocals and melodic hooks. She both lives and creates her music on a property that spans across the Connecticut River, from Bradford, Vermont to Orford, New Hampshire.

Liza Phillip, a visual artist from southern Vermont. They paint characters they refer to as monsters. The monsters have no gender and represent all people. Liza says, “the goal for my work is to be inclusive of all types of people with a focus on my LGBTQ+ community and my BIPOC community.”

