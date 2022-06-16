© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Vermont Edition

This Juneteenth, a storyteller celebrates Black joy in Vermont

Published June 16, 2022 at 2:34 PM EDT
Storyteller Ferene Paris Meyer and VPR's Myra Flynn.

Ahead of Monday’s Juneteenth holiday, Vermont Edition co-host Mikaela Lefrak will be joined by VPR engagement producer Myra Flynn and Ferene Paris Meyer, storyteller and founder of All Heart Inspirations.

They will talk about the latest installment of Brave Little State’s Homegoings series, which features a conversation between Flynn and Paris Meyer about artistic inspiration, the act of storytelling, and creating community in Vermont.

This hour they'll also discuss what Juneteenth means to them and how they plan to celebrate.
HOMEGOINGS: Ferene Paris Meyer

