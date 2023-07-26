Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Homegoings host Myra Flynn shares inspiration for the first episode

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Tedra Meyer
Published July 26, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT
This hour, we listen to the first episode of the new Homegoings podcast and talk with host Myra Flynn about it.

Homegoings is Vermont Public's newest podcast. It's a show that invites listeners to be a fly on the wall, privy to candid and genuine conversations about race. This hour, we listen to the first episode and then talk with host Myra Flynn about her inspiration and motivation for starting the podcast.

Our guest:

  • Myra Flynn, host of Homegoings

Broadcast at noon Wednesday, July 26, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

