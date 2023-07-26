Homegoings host Myra Flynn shares inspiration for the first episode

Homegoings is Vermont Public's newest podcast. It's a show that invites listeners to be a fly on the wall, privy to candid and genuine conversations about race. This hour, we listen to the first episode and then talk with host Myra Flynn about her inspiration and motivation for starting the podcast.

Our guest:



Myra Flynn, host of Homegoings

Broadcast at noon Wednesday, July 26, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

