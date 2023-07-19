© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Vermont Edition
Vermont Edition

Brave Little State explores the power of Vermont's rivers and streams

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Andrea Laurion
Published July 19, 2023 at 2:04 PM EDT
A wooden bridge over a river is snapped at an angle, and the gap is filled with trees and other debris
Courtesy
/
Vermont Agency of Transportation
A bridge along the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail over the Lamoille River in Hardwick was damaged during the flooding (pictured on July 14).

This hour, we listen to a recent episode of Brave Little State tackling a listener's question about Vermont's rivers and streams. The question took on new urgency after catastrophic flooding caused damage and losses across the state. We also speak to a Vermont-based river scientist about the role streams play in our ecosystem, and how we can mitigate the threat of future flooding.

Our guests:

Broadcast at noon Thursday, July 20, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
See stories by Andrea Laurion