Brave Little State explores the power of Vermont's rivers and streams

This hour, we listen to a recent episode of Brave Little State tackling a listener's question about Vermont's rivers and streams. The question took on new urgency after catastrophic flooding caused damage and losses across the state. We also speak to a Vermont-based river scientist about the role streams play in our ecosystem, and how we can mitigate the threat of future flooding.

Shayne Jaquith, watershed restoration program manager at the Nature Conservancy

Broadcast at noon Thursday, July 20, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

