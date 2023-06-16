Reflecting on the 2023 sugaring season with a maple expert from UVM Extension

A maple specialist at UVM Extension shares how the sugaring season fared in 2023 compared to most years. We'll also hear about possibilities in the future thanks to new, multi-state federal legislation co-introduced by Sen. Peter Welch: Market Access, Promotion and Landowner Education Support for Your Regionally Underserved Producers, also known as the MAPLE SYRUP Act.

Our guest:



Mark Isselhardt, maple specialist and maple program leader with the UVM Extension

Broadcast at noon Tuesday, June 20, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

