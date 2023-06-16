© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Vermont Edition
Vermont Edition

Reflecting on the 2023 sugaring season with a maple expert from UVM Extension

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Andrea Laurion
Published June 16, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT
A metal sap bucket hangs on a maple tree along a dirt road in Charlotte on a bluebird day.
Jane Lindholm
/
Vermont Public File
This hour, we'll get updates on the end of the 2023 sugaring season and a new piece of federal legislation known as the MAPLE SYRUP Act.

A maple specialist at UVM Extension shares how the sugaring season fared in 2023 compared to most years. We'll also hear about possibilities in the future thanks to new, multi-state federal legislation co-introduced by Sen. Peter Welch: Market Access, Promotion and Landowner Education Support for Your Regionally Underserved Producers, also known as the MAPLE SYRUP Act.

Our guest:

  • Mark Isselhardt, maple specialist and maple program leader with the UVM Extension

Broadcast at noon Tuesday, June 20, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Maple SyrupClimate & EnvironmentFood & Agriculture
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
