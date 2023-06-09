Why Brattleboro is hiring private security guards to bolster its police force

Brattleboro's town government recently announced plans to hire two unarmed private security guards to support its police department. The news comes at a time when local burglaries have nearly doubled.

This hour, we're joined by three leaders in the Brattleboro community to discuss the root causes of recent security concerns downtown and their proposed solutions.

Our guests:



John Potter, Brattleboro town manager

Brattleboro town manager Norma Hardy, police chief at the Brattleboro Police Department

police chief at the Brattleboro Police Department Starr LaTronica, director at Brooks Memorial Library in Brattleboro

Broadcast at noon Monday, June 12, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

