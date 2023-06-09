© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Vermont Edition
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Why Brattleboro is hiring private security guards to bolster its police force

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Tedra Meyer
Published June 9, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT
A street corner in downtown Brattleboro, Vermont
J. Stephen Conn
/
Flickr Creative Commons
Leaders in Brattleboro discuss on Vermont Edition recent security concerns downtown and proposed solutions.

Brattleboro's town government recently announced plans to hire two unarmed private security guards to support its police department. The news comes at a time when local burglaries have nearly doubled.

This hour, we're joined by three leaders in the Brattleboro community to discuss the root causes of recent security concerns downtown and their proposed solutions.

Our guests:

  • John Potter, Brattleboro town manager
  • Norma Hardy, police chief at the Brattleboro Police Department
  • Starr LaTronica, director at Brooks Memorial Library in Brattleboro

Broadcast at noon Monday, June 12, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Vermont Edition Brattleboro Police Crime Criminal Justice & Public Safety
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined Vermont Public as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
