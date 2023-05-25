© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Brattleboro Reformer editor shares news from southeast Vermont

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Tedra Meyer
Published May 25, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT
A street corner in downtown Brattleboro, Vermont
J. Stephen Conn
/
Flickr Creative Commons
This hour, we hear about recent news in and around Brattleboro.

We’re kicking off a new series of sorts in which we talk with editors of local community newspapers around Vermont. Once a month or so, we’ll check in with a different editor about the big news stories their reporters are chasing, and the cultural events happening in their region, and we’ll hear a bit about how their paper’s doing.

Our guest:

Broadcast at noon Thursday, May 25, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined Vermont Public as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
