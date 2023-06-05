How Chittenden County is trying to help Vermonters evicted from motel program

Live, call-in discussion: Shelter workers are scrambling to help hundreds of Vermonters who are facing homelessness after being evicted from the state’s motel housing program. This hour, we’ll get an update from the Committee on Temporary Shelter in Burlington.

Our guest:



Jonathan Farrell, executive director of the Committee on Temporary Shelter in Burlington

Broadcast at noon Tuesday, June 6, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

