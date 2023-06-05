© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Vermont Edition
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

How Chittenden County is trying to help Vermonters evicted from motel program

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Tedra Meyer
Published June 5, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT
COTS is using 'trauma-informed design' in how they setup their program spaces. The concept is meant to create and maintain healing environments for people who have experienced trauma.
Courtesy of COTS
/
This hour, we hear from the executive director of COTS. Above, COTS Daystation is a safe place that connects people with housing, services and resources.

Live, call-in discussion: Shelter workers are scrambling to help hundreds of Vermonters who are facing homelessness after being evicted from the state’s motel housing program. This hour, we’ll get an update from the Committee on Temporary Shelter in Burlington.

Our guest:

Broadcast at noon Tuesday, June 6, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined Vermont Public as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
