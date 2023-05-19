How Barre leaders are addressing homelessness

Live call-in discussion: Vermont's emergency motel housing program is set to run out of funding this summer. That leaves the future very uncertain for more than 2,500 people who rely on the program for shelter. This hour, we'll hone in on one community, Barre, and efforts there to help residents experiencing housing insecurity. We’ll also hear about the experiences from a participant in the motel housing program.

Our guests:



Colby Lynch , participant in the motel housing program

, participant in the motel housing program Nicolas Storellicastro , Barre city manager

, Barre city manager Sue Minter , executive director, Capstone Community Action

, executive director, Capstone Community Action Rick DeAngelis, co-director, Good Samaritan Haven

Broadcast at noon Monday, May 22, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

