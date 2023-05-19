© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

How Barre leaders are addressing homelessness

Published May 19, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT
This hour, we'll hear from community leaders in Barre on assisting unhoused residents.

Live call-in discussion: Vermont's emergency motel housing program is set to run out of funding this summer. That leaves the future very uncertain for more than 2,500 people who rely on the program for shelter. This hour, we'll hone in on one community, Barre, and efforts there to help residents experiencing housing insecurity. We’ll also hear about the experiences from a participant in the motel housing program.

Our guests:

Broadcast at noon Monday, May 22, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
