As lawmakers debate universal school meals, an East Hardwick teen is following the story

Ethan Gann, a ninth grader at Hazen Union School in Hardwick, wanted to learn more about the program that provides school meals to Vermont students. So, he decided to make a podcast about it.

Gann worked with Vermont Public reporter Anna Van Dine to report this story about Vermont's universal school meals program. This legislative session, Vermont lawmakers are considering a bill that would make the universal schools meals program permanent.



Broadcast live on Monday, May 8, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.