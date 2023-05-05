© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

As lawmakers debate universal school meals, an East Hardwick teen is following the story

By Anna Van Dine,
Mikaela Lefrak
Published May 5, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT
"Taco Tuesday" at Putney Central School offers beef tacos with New England beef, Cabot sour cream, Thomas Dairy milk, salad with garbanzo beans, brown rice, carrots and celery sticks.
Vermont Agency of Education
Vermont children have had access to free breakfast and lunch at school since 2020. But the program's funding is set to expire this year.

Ethan Gann, a ninth grader at Hazen Union School in Hardwick, wanted to learn more about the program that provides school meals to Vermont students. So, he decided to make a podcast about it.

Gann worked with Vermont Public reporter Anna Van Dine to report this story about Vermont's universal school meals program. This legislative session, Vermont lawmakers are considering a bill that would make the universal schools meals program permanent.

    Broadcast live on Monday, May 8, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

    Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

    Anna Van Dine
    Anna is a reporter and co-hosts Vermont Public's daily news podcast, The Frequency.
    Mikaela Lefrak
    Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
