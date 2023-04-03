© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Should Vermont pass universal free school meals?

Connor Cyrus,
Tedra Meyer
Published April 3, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT
A photo of a plate of food from "Taco Tuesday" at Putney Central School offers beef tacos with New England beef, Cabot sour cream, Thomas Dairy milk, salad with garbanzo beans, brown rice, carrots and celery sticks.
Vermont Agency of Education
This hour, we discuss universal free school meal legislation that has passed the House and is being considered in the Senate.

Live call-in discussion: Vermont children have had access to free breakfast and lunch at school since 2020. But the funding for that is set to expire this year.

This hour, we’ll look at universal free meal legislation that is working its way through the state government. It passed in the House, and is now being considered in the Senate.

Our guests are:

  • Stacy Dean, deputy under secretary for the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food, Nutrition, and Consumer Services
  • State Rep. Erin Brady, vice chair of the House Committee on Education and lead sponsor of the House bill that would create universal school lunch meals
  • Laura La Vacca, director of Food Services for the Burlington School District

Broadcast live on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined Vermont Public as host and senior producer in March 2021. He was a morning reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island. A graduate of Lyndon State College (now Northern Vermont University), he started his reporting career as an intern at WPTZ, later working for WAGM in Presque Isle, Maine, and WCAX Channel 3, where he covered a broad range of stories from Vermont’s dairy industry to the nurses’ strikes at UVM Medical Center. He’s passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined Vermont Public as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
