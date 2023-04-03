Should Vermont pass universal free school meals?

Live call-in discussion: Vermont children have had access to free breakfast and lunch at school since 2020. But the funding for that is set to expire this year.

This hour, we’ll look at universal free meal legislation that is working its way through the state government. It passed in the House, and is now being considered in the Senate.

Our guests are:



Stacy Dean , deputy under secretary for the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food, Nutrition, and Consumer Services

, deputy under secretary for the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food, Nutrition, and Consumer Services State Rep. Erin Brady , vice chair of the House Committee on Education and lead sponsor of the House bill that would create universal school lunch meals

, vice chair of the House Committee on Education and lead sponsor of the House bill that would create universal school lunch meals Laura La Vacca, director of Food Services for the Burlington School District

Broadcast live on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.