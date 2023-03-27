© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Local News

Universal school meals legislation advances to the Vermont Senate

By Bob Kinzel
Published March 27, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT
At Hardwick Elementary School, a salad bar offers multiple fruits and vegetables.
Vermont Agency of Education
/
Courtesy
Hardwick Elementary School offers multiple fruits and vegetables in its salad bar in this file photo from 2019.

The Vermont House on Friday gave its final approval to a plan that would permanently open up the state's free school meals program to all students, regardless of income.

The universal program was put in place at the start of the pandemic using federal funds.

Last year, when the federal money ran out, lawmakers continued the program for one year using roughly $25 million of state surplus funds.

More from Vermont Public: Capitol Recap: Advocates urge Vermont lawmakers to permanently fund universal school meals

Gov. Phil Scott opposes making the program permanent, saying it provides meals for families that don't need the assistance.

But Starksboro Rep. Caleb Elder disagrees with Scott's approach.

"To put up a barrier around this program, to further segregate those families who might not qualify, is an unnecessary barrier within our school community," Elder said. "We are a community, we are in this together for our public schools."       

The bill now goes to the Senate.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message, or get in touch with reporter Bob Kinzel:

