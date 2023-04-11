© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

'Paint' writer-director Brit McAdams on lovingly making fun of Vermont

By Mikaela Lefrak
Published April 11, 2023 at 1:34 PM EDT
Owen Wilson with a pipe stands next to two women.
Courtesy of IFC Films
/
PAINT  Still 7

From chunky sweaters to unwanted Green Mountain Coffee coupons, the new movie Paint is full of jokes about Vermont. Owen Wilson plays the host of a painting show on a Vermont public television station who's struggling to keep up with the times.

Host Mikaela Lefrak speaks with the film's writer and director, Brit McAdams, about the film's development, his connections to Vermont and the many ways the movie (lovingly) pokes fun at the Green Mountain State.

Our guest is:

  • Brit McAdams, writer-director of Paint

Broadcast on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
