'Paint' writer-director Brit McAdams on lovingly making fun of Vermont

From chunky sweaters to unwanted Green Mountain Coffee coupons, the new movie Paint is full of jokes about Vermont. Owen Wilson plays the host of a painting show on a Vermont public television station who's struggling to keep up with the times.

Host Mikaela Lefrak speaks with the film's writer and director, Brit McAdams, about the film's development, his connections to Vermont and the many ways the movie (lovingly) pokes fun at the Green Mountain State.

Brit McAdams, writer-director of Paint

Broadcast on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

