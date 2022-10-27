© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wondering who's on the ballot for the 2022 midterm election? Which proposed state constitutional amendment does what? Check out our voter guide >>

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Local film buffs share Halloween movie recs for horror lovers (and haters too)

Published October 27, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT
Couple ladies feel shock and fear moment eat popcorn watch horror online movie entertainment on sofa in living room at home dark night. Weekend lifestyle activity quarantine concept.
Tirachard/Getty Images/iStockphoto
/
iStockphoto
Why do some people love horror movies and others hate them? Our local film experts will share their ideas.

Live call-in discussion: This hour, we're getting in the Halloween spirit with a conversation about horror movies, from classics like Alfred Hitchcock's "The Birds" to more recent films that fall into the "elevated horror" category, like Jordan Peele's "Get Out." We'll also discuss subgenres like zombie, vampire and slasher movies.

Some people, like our movie-buff guests, love all of them. Others, like host Mikaela Lefrak, avoid scary movies like the plague. Why do these films appeal to some, but not others?

Our guests will also talk about the resurgence of horror movies in the past decade and explain why they think the genre is having a heyday.

Our guests are:

  • Hilary Neroni, professor of Film and Television Studies, University of Vermont
  • Eric Ford, executive producer and host of Made Here on Vermont Public and co-founder of the Burlington Film Society

Broadcast live on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at noon.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Tags
Vermont Edition Art & CultureHalloweenVermont Edition
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined Vermont Public as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
See stories by Tedra Meyer