Local film buffs share Halloween movie recs for horror lovers (and haters too)

Live call-in discussion: This hour, we're getting in the Halloween spirit with a conversation about horror movies, from classics like Alfred Hitchcock's "The Birds" to more recent films that fall into the "elevated horror" category, like Jordan Peele's "Get Out." We'll also discuss subgenres like zombie, vampire and slasher movies.

Some people, like our movie-buff guests, love all of them. Others, like host Mikaela Lefrak, avoid scary movies like the plague. Why do these films appeal to some, but not others?

Our guests will also talk about the resurgence of horror movies in the past decade and explain why they think the genre is having a heyday.

Our guests are:



Hilary Neroni, professor of Film and Television Studies, University of Vermont

professor of Film and Television Studies, University of Vermont Eric Ford, executive producer and host of Made Here on Vermont Public and co-founder of the Burlington Film Society

Broadcast live on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at noon.

