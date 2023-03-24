© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Reporter Roundtable: What bills made it out of committee this legislative session

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Andrea Laurion
Published March 24, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT
Statehouse.jpg
Angela Evancie
/
VPR File
This hour, we'll talk about the bills that are moving forward this legislative session in the Vermont statehouse.

Live call-in discussion: For bills to become law in Vermont, they have to pass out of committee by crossover day, which is the midway point in the legislative session. Some bills will move on, others won't make it out of committee. This hour, we'll talk with statehouse reporters about the bills that made it past the deadline and where they'll go from here.

Our guests are:

  • Bob Kinzel, Vermont Public senior reporter
  • Sarah Mearhoff, political reporter at VTDigger
  • Calvin Cutler, political reporter at WCAX

Broadcast live on Monday, March 27, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
