Vermont Edition

Reporter roundtable: What's happening in Montpelier one month into the new session

By Connor Cyrus,
Matthew F Smith
Published February 8, 2023 at 1:27 PM EST
We're checking in with Vermont political reporters about key issues and legislation in the state house during the first month of the new legislative session.

Live call-in discussion: Lawmakers have been back at work in Montpelier for about a month now. This hour, we'll check in with political reporters about bills that could have major implications for Vermonters, from housing proposals, to child care initiatives, paid family and medical leave, climate legislation and more.

Our guests are:

Broadcast live on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined Vermont Public as host and senior producer in March 2021. He was a morning reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island. A graduate of Lyndon State College (now Northern Vermont University), he started his reporting career as an intern at WPTZ, later working for WAGM in Presque Isle, Maine, and WCAX Channel 3, where he covered a broad range of stories from Vermont’s dairy industry to the nurses’ strikes at UVM Medical Center. He’s passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Matthew F Smith
Originally from Delaware, Matt moved to Alaska in 2010 for his first job in radio. He spent five years working as a radio and television reporter, radio producer, talk show host, and news director. His reporting received awards from the Alaska Press Club and the Alaska Broadcasters Association. Relocating to southwest Florida, he was a producer for television news and NPR member station WGCU for their daily radio show, Gulf Coast Live. He joined Vermont Public in October 2017 as producer of Vermont Edition.
