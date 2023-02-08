Reporter roundtable: What's happening in Montpelier one month into the new session
Live call-in discussion: Lawmakers have been back at work in Montpelier for about a month now. This hour, we'll check in with political reporters about bills that could have major implications for Vermonters, from housing proposals, to child care initiatives, paid family and medical leave, climate legislation and more.
Our guests are:
- Anne Wallace Allen, reporter for Seven Days covering business and the statehouse
- Lola Duffort, political reporter for VTDigger covering state government
- Peter Hirschfeld, statehouse reporter for Vermont Public who can be heard on the weekly Capital Recap
Broadcast live on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.
