Vermont moves to restrict wake boats, citing environmental and safety concerns

By Connor Cyrus,
Tedra Meyer
Published March 13, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT
This hour, "Vermont Edition" explores why the state is moving to restrict the use of wake boats, which have weighted ballast tanks and create large wakes.

Live call-in discussion: The sport of wakesurfing has found its way to Vermont, but not everyone is riding the wave. This hour, we’ll learn about proposed rules that would end the use of wake boats on some Vermont lakes and restrict their use on others.

Host Connor Cyrus will talk with Vermonters who are concerned about wake boats’ role in environmental problems like shore erosion and the spread of invasive species. He'll also speak with people who think the proposed rules go too far, or not far enough.

Our guests are:

Broadcast live on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined Vermont Public as host and senior producer in March 2021. He was a morning reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island. A graduate of Lyndon State College (now Northern Vermont University), he started his reporting career as an intern at WPTZ, later working for WAGM in Presque Isle, Maine, and WCAX Channel 3, where he covered a broad range of stories from Vermont’s dairy industry to the nurses’ strikes at UVM Medical Center. He’s passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined Vermont Public as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
