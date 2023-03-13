Vermont moves to restrict wake boats, citing environmental and safety concerns

Live call-in discussion: The sport of wakesurfing has found its way to Vermont, but not everyone is riding the wave. This hour, we’ll learn about proposed rules that would end the use of wake boats on some Vermont lakes and restrict their use on others.

Host Connor Cyrus will talk with Vermonters who are concerned about wake boats’ role in environmental problems like shore erosion and the spread of invasive species. He'll also speak with people who think the proposed rules go too far, or not far enough.

Our guests are:



Broadcast live on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

