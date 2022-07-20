© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Vermont Edition

Algae blooms, invasive species threaten Lake Champlain's health

Published July 20, 2022 at 1:14 PM EDT
This hour, host Mikaela Lefrak talks with a panel of scientists about the water quality of Lake Champlain.

Live call-in discussion: Many people are jumping into Lake Champlain to cool off this summer. Meanwhile, human activities continue to increase nutrient levels and change the lake's water.

This hour, we’re looking at the health of Lake Champlain with a panel of Vermont scientists. We'll discuss cyanobacteria—also known as blue-green algae—blooms, invasive species and other potential environmental problems.

Our guests are:

  • Matthew Vaughn, chief scientist, Lake Champlain Basin Program
  • J. Ellen Marsden, professor, Wildlife & Fisheries Biology Program, Rubenstein School of Environment and Natural Resources, University of Vermont
  • Asim Zia, professor of public policy and computer science in the Department of Community Development and Applied Economics, and in the Department of Computer Science, University of Vermont

Broadcast live at noon on Thursday, July 21, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

