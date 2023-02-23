Vegan or vegan-ish? Vermonters on why (and how) they’re going plant-based

Live call-in discussion: Studies show plant-based diets can improve health and lower greenhouse gas emissions. But for many people, giving up meat or dairy seems too high a hurdle.

This hour, we’ll hear from Vermonters who have decided to take the plunge to a plant-based diet. Some have even made it their livelihoods.

Our guests are:



Keri LeCompte , board-certified pharmacist and lifestyle medicine professional at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont

Ric Lavallee, co-owner of Nourish LLC, maker of artisan plant-based cheese, and Nourish Deli & Bakery in St. Albans

co-owner of Nourish LLC, maker of artisan plant-based cheese, and Nourish Deli & Bakery in St. Albans Bhava Carr, co-owner and baker at Sweet Alchemy Bakery and Cafe in Essex Junction

Broadcast live on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at noon.

