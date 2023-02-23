© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Vegan or vegan-ish? Vermonters on why (and how) they’re going plant-based

By Connor Cyrus,
Tedra Meyer
Published February 23, 2023 at 3:18 PM EST
a large colorful array of vegan prepared meals, grains and raw vegetables are spread out over a charcoal tabletop
MEDITERRANEAN
/
iStock
This hour, Vermonters share some tips for embracing a plant-based diet.

Live call-in discussion: Studies show plant-based diets can improve health and lower greenhouse gas emissions. But for many people, giving up meat or dairy seems too high a hurdle.

This hour, we’ll hear from Vermonters who have decided to take the plunge to a plant-based diet. Some have even made it their livelihoods.

Our guests are:

Broadcast live on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at noon.

Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined Vermont Public as host and senior producer in March 2021. He was a morning reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island. A graduate of Lyndon State College (now Northern Vermont University), he started his reporting career as an intern at WPTZ, later working for WAGM in Presque Isle, Maine, and WCAX Channel 3, where he covered a broad range of stories from Vermont’s dairy industry to the nurses’ strikes at UVM Medical Center. He’s passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined Vermont Public as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
