A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Who's got your heart? Vermonters share their Valentine's Day messages

By Connor Cyrus,
Mikaela LefrakTedra Meyer
Published February 13, 2023 at 3:44 PM EST
Asian grandmother and little child girl making heart shape with hands together with love
This hour, Vermonters tell us who they are sharing their hearts with this Valentine's Day.

Live call-in show: Valentine’s Day is a good time to remind your loved ones you care. This hour, we open the phone lines and invite Vermonters to share messages of love and appreciation. Who’s brightening up your life these days? Whether it’s a new crush or an old flame, let them know.

We'll hear from some young Vermonters who explain their tradition of sharing valentines with everyone who has a mailbox at the Elmore Post Office. We'll also hear about the Seven Days personal section and get some tips on celebrating singlehood. And we'll hear from a couple who is about to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary.

Our guests are:

  • Uma and Violet, second graders at the Elmore School, with Diane Nicholls, their teacher
  • Jeff Baron, designer and circulation deputy at Seven Days
  • Katie Hoar, licensed clinical social worker at Firefly Counseling in Waterbury
  • Rick and Chichi Barrett, Richmond residents who have been married for nearly 50 years

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined Vermont Public as host and senior producer in March 2021. He was a morning reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island. A graduate of Lyndon State College (now Northern Vermont University), he started his reporting career as an intern at WPTZ, later working for WAGM in Presque Isle, Maine, and WCAX Channel 3, where he covered a broad range of stories from Vermont’s dairy industry to the nurses’ strikes at UVM Medical Center. He’s passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined Vermont Public as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
