Non-monogamous relationships: the good, the bad, the reality

Live call-in discussion: Did Disney lie to us when it promoted one true love? Less than five percent of the approximately 4,000 mammal species practice monogamy, scientists estimate.

This hour, we’re exploring ethical nontraditional relationships—everything from platonic life partners to polyamory. Some Vermonters say non-monogamous relationships are becoming more common, but there is still a pretty big stigma in many social circles.

Host Connor Cyrus will talk with a non-monogamous Vermont couple and a relationship therapist to discuss communication, boundaries and what it takes to have healthy relationships.

Our guests are:



Frank Miranda and Peter Crane, non-monogamous Vermont couple

non-monogamous Vermont couple Katie Hoar, licensed clinical social worker, Firefly Counseling

Broadcast live at noon on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.

