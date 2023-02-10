Vermont State University president on move to all-digital libraries, changes in athletic programs

Live call-in discussion: Vermont State University is making waves with some controversial changes. Its five campus libraries will be all digital when the unified university formally launches in July. And two campuses will see big changes to their athletics. We're talking to the incoming VSU president and other administrators about the shifts coming to the newly unified university.

Our guests are:



Parwinder Grewal , inaugural president of Vermont State University

, inaugural president of Vermont State University Maurice Ouimet , VSU's vice president of admissions

, VSU's vice president of admissions Elizabeth Bergman , librarian at NVU Lyndon for 11 years

, librarian at NVU Lyndon for 11 years Voices from Castleton students, who are preparing a walk-out and library sit-in on Monday to oppose the changes

Broadcast live on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.