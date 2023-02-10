© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Vermont State University president on move to all-digital libraries, changes in athletic programs

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Matthew F Smith
Published February 10, 2023 at 4:43 PM EST
The Vermont State University logo next to the photo of a bearded man with black hair in a dark suit with white shirt and silver tie.
Vermont State University
/
Courtesy
Inaugural VSU president Parwinder Grewal joins the show alongside other guests to discuss the changes coming to the unified university's library and athletics departments.

Live call-in discussion: Vermont State University is making waves with some controversial changes. Its five campus libraries will be all digital when the unified university formally launches in July. And two campuses will see big changes to their athletics. We're talking to the incoming VSU president and other administrators about the shifts coming to the newly unified university.

Our guests are:

  • Parwinder Grewal, inaugural president of Vermont State University
  • Maurice Ouimet, VSU's vice president of admissions
  • Elizabeth Bergman, librarian at NVU Lyndon for 11 years
  • Voices from Castleton students, who are preparing a walk-out and library sit-in on Monday to oppose the changes

Broadcast live on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

