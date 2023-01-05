© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

What happened to all the restaurant workers? 'Brave Little State' serves up an answer

By Connor Cyrus,
Matthew F SmithAndrea Laurion
Published January 5, 2023 at 3:51 PM EST
A picture of a restaurant with red booths and a black and white checkered floor
Michael Alvanos
/
Courtesy
The Guilty Plate Diner in Colchester reopened under new ownership in September 2022. This hour, Vermont Edition airs a recent Brave Little State on staffing and the local restaurant industry.

What happened to all the restaurant workers? This was the winning question asked by Khrista Trerotola of Waitsfield on a recent episode of Brave Little State. We'll listen to the full episode on today's Vermont Edition and follow that with a conversation between host Connor Cyrus and a local restaurant owner about their own staffing story.

Our guest:

  • Allison Stratton, co-owner of Stone's Throw Pizza in Fairfax, Charlotte, Richmond, and Waterbury

Broadcast Friday, Jan. 6, at noon.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Tags
Vermont Edition Vermont EditionBrave Little StateFood & AgricultureEconomy & WorkingVermont
Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined Vermont Public as host and senior producer in March 2021. He was a morning reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island. A graduate of Lyndon State College (now Northern Vermont University), he started his reporting career as an intern at WPTZ, later working for WAGM in Presque Isle, Maine, and WCAX Channel 3, where he covered a broad range of stories from Vermont’s dairy industry to the nurses’ strikes at UVM Medical Center. He’s passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
See stories by Connor Cyrus
Matthew F Smith
Originally from Delaware, Matt moved to Alaska in 2010 for his first job in radio. He spent five years working as a radio and television reporter, radio producer, talk show host, and news director. His reporting received awards from the Alaska Press Club and the Alaska Broadcasters Association. Relocating to southwest Florida, he was a producer for television news and NPR member station WGCU for their daily radio show, Gulf Coast Live. He joined Vermont Public in October 2017 as producer of Vermont Edition.
See stories by Matthew F Smith
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
See stories by Andrea Laurion