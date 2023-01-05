What happened to all the restaurant workers? 'Brave Little State' serves up an answer

What happened to all the restaurant workers? This was the winning question asked by Khrista Trerotola of Waitsfield on a recent episode of Brave Little State. We'll listen to the full episode on today's Vermont Edition and follow that with a conversation between host Connor Cyrus and a local restaurant owner about their own staffing story.

Our guest:



Allison Stratton, co-owner of Stone's Throw Pizza in Fairfax, Charlotte, Richmond, and Waterbury

Broadcast Friday, Jan. 6, at noon.

