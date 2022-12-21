Chosen families can make the holidays brighter through community

Live call-in discussion: The holidays are upon us, and for some, that means spending time with their chosen families. For many Vermonters, they've had help getting through the year from people who may not be blood related or have formal family ties. This hour, Connor Cyrus will hear three Vermonters share their stories of finding their chosen families and the experiences they've shared.

Our guests are:



Ita Meno

AnnMarie Lavalette

Natanya Lara

Broadcast live on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

