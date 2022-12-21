© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Chosen families can make the holidays brighter through community

By Connor Cyrus,
Tedra Meyer
Published December 21, 2022 at 3:17 PM EST
Girl friends hugging and watching the ocean after sunset
Kev Klopper
/
iStockphoto
This hour, Vermont Edition discusses various types of chosen families with Vermonters.

Live call-in discussion: The holidays are upon us, and for some, that means spending time with their chosen families. For many Vermonters, they've had help getting through the year from people who may not be blood related or have formal family ties. This hour, Connor Cyrus will hear three Vermonters share their stories of finding their chosen families and the experiences they've shared.

Our guests are:

  • Ita Meno
  • AnnMarie Lavalette
  • Natanya Lara

Broadcast live on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined Vermont Public as host and senior producer in March 2021. He was a morning reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island. A graduate of Lyndon State College (now Northern Vermont University), he started his reporting career as an intern at WPTZ, later working for WAGM in Presque Isle, Maine, and WCAX Channel 3, where he covered a broad range of stories from Vermont’s dairy industry to the nurses’ strikes at UVM Medical Center. He’s passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined Vermont Public as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
