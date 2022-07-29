Why do we have friends?

Why do friends care about each other? How do you make friends? Can you have more than one best friend? How do you deal with a bully? We answer questions about friends and bullies with Dr. Friendtastic (also known as Eileen Kennedy-Moore), a psychologist and author of Growing Friendships: A Kids’ Guide to Making and Keeping Friends . And we get lots of advice from kids themselves about how to make friends and deal with bullies.

Download our learning guides: PDF | Google Slide | Transcript