Police—and community leaders—respond to reports of rising crime around Burlington

Live call-in discussion: In part two of our discussion around crime and violence in the Burlington area (hear part one here), we'll talk about current crimes rates with the people tasked with addressing them. We'll speak to law enforcement leaders in the cities of Burlington and South Burlington, and community leaders engaging with police.

Our guests are:



Shabnam Nolan, executive director of King Street Center, a non-profit serving children and families in Burlington

executive director of King Street Center, a non-profit serving children and families in Burlington Jon Murad, acting chief of the Burlington Police Department

acting chief of the Burlington Police Department Shawn Burke, Chief of Police for the City of South Burlington

Broadcast on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

