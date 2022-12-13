© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Vermont Edition

Police—and community leaders—respond to reports of rising crime around Burlington

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Matthew F Smith
Published December 13, 2022 at 11:53 AM EST
This hour, Vermont Edition talks with Burlington-area law enforcement and community groups.

Live call-in discussion: In part two of our discussion around crime and violence in the Burlington area (hear part one here), we'll talk about current crimes rates with the people tasked with addressing them. We'll speak to law enforcement leaders in the cities of Burlington and South Burlington, and community leaders engaging with police.

Our guests are:

  • Shabnam Nolan, executive director of King Street Center, a non-profit serving children and families in Burlington
  • Jon Murad, acting chief of the Burlington Police Department
  • Shawn Burke, Chief of Police for the City of South Burlington

Broadcast on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Mikaela Lefrak
Matthew F Smith
Originally from Delaware, Matt moved to Alaska in 2010 for his first job in radio. He spent five years working as a radio and television reporter, radio producer, talk show host, and news director. His reporting received awards from the Alaska Press Club and the Alaska Broadcasters Association. Relocating to southwest Florida, he was a producer for television news and NPR member station WGCU for their daily radio show, Gulf Coast Live. He joined Vermont Public in October 2017 as producer of Vermont Edition.
Matthew F Smith